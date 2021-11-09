Sabrent PS5 Heatsink Tested: Cooler Temps, Faster Speeds

In a previous article, we confirmed that it is better to use a heat sink with the upgrade M.2 SSD that you install in your PlayStation 5 to supplement the console's internal storage. The next best way is to remove the SSD cover. However, Sabrent has a different idea, replacing the original SSD cover with one that includes a heat sink, making the SSD installation a breeze.

The PS5's internal storage space is restricted to 825GB, with a notable amount already taken up by the operating system, so adding a fast NVMe drive, preferably one of the best SSDs, will allow you to have more games installed on your console. You need to worry, though, about the SSD's operating temperatures, and this is why Sony recommends using a heat sink with it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As we mentioned in the prior article, there are some strict hardware requirements for the PS5's upgrade SSD. It has to be compatible with the PCIe 4.0 interface, and its capacity must be in the 250 GB - 4 TB range. The most important factor is speed, with Sony recommending at least 5,500 MBps sequential read speed. Finally, you also have to update to a newer firmware which unlocks PS5's M.2 slot.

Interface PCI-Express Gen4x4 supported M.2 NVMe SSD (Key M) Storage 250 GB - 4 TB Supported sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110 Size including heat-dissipation mechanism Width: up to 25 mm Length: 30/40/60/80/110 mm Thickness: up to 11.25 mm Sequential read speed 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Socket type Socket 3 (Key M)

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sabrent's M.2 NVMe PS5 heat sink is a direct replacement for your PS5's original SSD cover, and it fits perfectly. The 20 dollar price tag is fair, given its build quality and it will also save you time since it allows you to install any NVMe drive without having to bother with the installation of an extra heat sink.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sabrent was kind enough to ship is the aforementioned heat sink with one of its SSD products, the 1TB Rocket 4 PLUS, which is compatible with the PS5 since its sequential read speeds reach 7000 MBps with the write speeds at 6600MBps.