Samsung 980 1TB SSD Drops to $44 at Amazon

Upgrading your storage doesn’t have to mean emptying your wallet. This deal from Amazon on the Samsung 980 1TB SSD is a great opportunity to get quality performance without overspending. This SSD usually goes for around $59 but today it’s marked down to $44. It’s not clear for how long this price will be made available.

We reviewed the Samsung 980 M.2 SSD when it first debuted and recognized it for its performance given its class and price at the time. While it might not be the fastest SSD on the market today, it’s been a worthy contender since it first launched and today’s discount only sweetens the deal. Our biggest gripe was that it tends to slow down write speeds once the SLC cache is filled.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung 980 SSD 1TB: was $59, now $44 at Amazon

The Samsung 980 1TB SSD is marked down to $44 at Amazon. It uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MBps. It uses 128-layer V-NAND TLC memory and is backed by a 5-year warranty from Samsung.

Today’s offer is for the 1TB edition but other capacities are available, as well. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and use a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The Samsung 980 is driven by a Pablo controller and uses 128-layer V-NAND TLC memory. It’s capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MBps.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Samsung 980 1TB SSD comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption you can take advantage of to help protect your data. It’s supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW. It’s also backed up by Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Samsung 980 1TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.