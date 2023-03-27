Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) Hits £174, An All-Time Low

Since its release in October, the Samsung 990 Pro has topped our list of the best SSDs for good reason. The drive is the fastest consumer drive we've ever tested, besting other PCIe 4.0 competitors such as the WD Black SN850X and SK hynix Platinum P41.

Now, British shoppers can grab a 2TB capacity Samsung 990 Pro for just £174 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). That's a huge discount off of the previous Amazon low of £198 and the lowest price we've seen for this drive in the UK. This is just one of several tech deals Amazon UK is offering as part of its spring sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: now £174 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £198)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

When we reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro back in October, we were blown away by its gaming performance. On 3DMark's SSD performance test, the 990 Pro bested its next leading competitor, the WD Black SN850X by more than 200 points and that number went up by more than another 100 points when we placed Samsung's drive in full power mode.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to its official specs, the Samsung 990 Pro is rated for up to 7,450 MBps reads and 6,900 MBps writes with read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million respectively. The 2TB capacity promises a strong, 1200TBW of endurance so it should last a long time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) Pricing | w/HS $289.99 | $309.99 Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 Controller Samsung Pascal DRAM LPDDR4 Flash Memory 176-Layer V-NAND TLC Sequential Read 7,450 MBps Sequential Write 6,900 MBps Random Read Up to 1.4M Random Write Up to 1.55M Security TCG/Opal 2.0 Endurance (TBW) 1200TB Part Number | w/HS MZ-V9P2T0BW | MZ-V9P2T0CW Height | w/HS 2.30mm | 8.20mm Warranty 5-Year

In addition to its high speed and long endurance, the Samsung 990 Pro supports TCG Opal encryption, something which many consumer SSDs don't offer. And it also works with Samsung's excellent Magician software.