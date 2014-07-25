Trending

Samsung's New External DVD Drives are Thin

Samsung's new external DVD drives are very thin.

Ultrabooks are a big thing lately (or a little thing, depending on your point of view), but what makes them possible is sacrifice. One of the things that gets sacrificed is the optical drive, but some of us still need one occasionally. When we do buy an external optical drive, we also like when its appearance match our Ultrabook. Fortunately, Samsung is making just that device: the SE-218GN and SE-208GB optical drives.

These drives are about 14 mm thick, and built with materials that compliment the Samsung Ultrabooks. These slot-loading DVD writers are able to draw their power from a single USB 3.0 port, thanks to their low power consumption. In order to maintain this thin profile, Samsung has also placed the eject button for the drives on top of the unit rather than on the front. According to the manufacturer, front-placed buttons can be difficult to press on such a thin device.

No exact word on pricing or availability, though we expect these units to hit shelves not too long from now.

  • gm0n3y 25 July 2014 18:46
    I can't imagine needing an external DVD drive. My current desktop doesn't have one and I haven't had a single instance where I wish that it did. And it's 2+ years old now. In fact, I haven't used any physical media in years. Everything is available digitally now.
  • eklipz330 25 July 2014 18:52
    the only thing ive ever used my dvd drive was for installing windows. that being said, case manufacturers should start giving buyers the option to buy drive-bayless cases, maybe shrink it down a bit, or make it water cooling friendly. just a thought.

    even better would be for drive manufacturers to build these with bluray compaaibility. if i ever want to get one, this would in my radar.
  • Cryio 25 July 2014 20:33
    Has anyone used a DVD drive in the last 3 years at least?
  • DragonFireXY 25 July 2014 21:04
    Only borrowed a friends to install windows but that was it. I haven't used one since.
  • IInuyasha74 26 July 2014 01:47
    I've used a DVD drive for a few reasons in the last year including burning files, watching movies, installing programs. Though even I question the need for one, since given limited space I think a second HDD in a laptop is a lot more useful than a laptop and have been debating heavily if I want to remove the DVD rom in my laptop for a second HDD.
    That said I don't think Ultrabook users will have any care for them.
  • teddiebear 26 July 2014 16:25
    Not everyone is as lucky as america. Here in australia, we have speed limits AND download ljmits with MOST of our isp's. Having an optical drive is essential to some of us, gamers especially when you have to download a full game plus patches, which can take up to 4-5 days to do! So buying a hardcopy of a game is needed to save time plus limits. Sad i know but seriously, some of us nedd optical drives...........especially ME!
  • teddiebear 26 July 2014 16:31
    Thats 1 thing im angry at some game companies like 'blizzard' who sell a "hardcopy" get it home to install and have to download the f***ing game anyway! Can save money by just buying/downloading online but speeds & limits wont allow it in timely fashion
  • applegetsmelaid 26 July 2014 20:44
    Never hurts to have one, but I wouldn't spend more than 40 dollars on this.
  • ickibar1234 26 July 2014 21:24
    Curious why it isn't it Bluray compatible? Yes it makes sense it can be powered by 1 USB 3 port since USB 3 can provide 5 watts of power.

    Can it spin CDs at "24x" like normal laptop sized optical drives, or slower since it is thinner? EDIT: Seems like it is the full 24x like normal mobile optical drives
  • Cash091 28 July 2014 01:43
    I can't imagine needing an external DVD drive. My current desktop doesn't have one and I haven't had a single instance where I wish that it did. And it's 2+ years old now. In fact, I haven't used any physical media in years. Everything is available digitally now.
    Exactly why it is an optional external add-on. I would rather them keep it out of the ultrabooks and even laptops to keep pricing down.
