Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Line Gets 120 Hz OLED Screens

Samsung is adding a new top-tier notebook — the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra — to its lineup. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is part of a refresh to the company’s profile, which also includes the Galaxy Book 3 Pro (in both 14- and 16-inch models) and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. This news is timed alongside Samsung’s latest phone launches, and the new laptop borrows its “Ultra” moniker from the company’s high-end handsets.



The Ultra will come with the latest chips from Intel (13th Gen Core i7 or i9, up to 45W, depending on the configuration) and Nvidia (RTX 4050 or RTX 4070) — but the highlight, for many, will be the screen. Both the Ultra and the Pro series will have what Samsung calls a “Dynamic AMOLED 2X display,” which originated on the brand’s smartphones.

On the Ultra, that's a 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate. It's also VESA ClearMR and Display HDR True Black 500 certified. On the Pro series, there's also a 14-inch variant with the same display specs. The Pro 360, with its 16-inch screen, will combine AMOLED with touch capability, and will come packaged with an S Pen stylus. We're curious to see how these displays will match up against those we've seen on the best ultrabooks .



The touchpad on the ultra is nearly 40% larger than on previous Galaxy Books. The Ultra and Pro are also getting 1080p cameras, which will have studio modes for auto framing, eye contact correction, and light correction.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 Display 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 2880 x 1800, 120 Hz, 16:10 RAM 16 or 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSD, expansion slot available Battery 76 WHr Starting Price $2,399.99

By launching the laptops and phones together, Samsung is making a case for its ecosystem. The company suggests that this is their "most seamless Samsung Galaxy Connected experience yet," using the Link to Windows app on the phone and Microsoft Phone Link on PC. There's also a Second Screen feature that will turn the company's Tab Tablets into external monitors, as well as Multi Control, which will let you control your PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphones via inputs on your laptop — similar to Apple's Universal Control.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is using 28W Core i5 and Core i7 and has integrated graphics. The base model starts at 8GB of RAM (which can be upgraded to up to 32GB), and has a 256GB SSD (which can be upgraded to up to 1TB). Like the Ultra, it's made of aluminum, has an AMOLED display, and sports a 1080p webcam.



The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch device and is the only device in the lineup with 5G wireless. It includes an S pen in the box, and shares CPU, RAM, and SSD options with the clamshell Pro.

Samsung's full lineup of Galaxy Book 3 laptops will go on sale Feb. 17. The Ultra will start at $2,399.99, while the Pro will begin at $1,499.99.