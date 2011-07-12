Samsung LCD Turns 2D Games Into 3D Games

Samsung is finally rolling out its 750 and 950 series of stylish desktop LED monitors. We are especially interested in the 950 series (available in 23 and 27 inch), as it has a 2D-to-3D converter when connected to PCs, game consoles, Blu-ray players and other set-top boxes.

How well does it work? We have no idea as we haven't seen them since CEs 2011, where access to them was very limited. However, Samsung claims they deliver "vibrant colors", "100% photo accuracy" and a high-quality image in 120 Hz. The marketing staff worked overtime and promises features such as an "ultra clear panel", "magic angle view", and "Mega DCR." And yes, all that 3D greatness requires active shutter glasses.

Other specs include a response time of 2ms, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, a resolution of 1920x1080, as well as a viewing angle of 170 degrees. What we don't know is the exact availability in the U.S. (Samsung is rolling the monitors out in Asia first) and the price. However, it appears that the 27-inch 3D model is selling for about $750 across Asia (a pair of proprietary active shutter glasses is included).