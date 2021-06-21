Samsung's 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gamer Is $180 Off for Prime Day

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors , and the Odyssey G5 (LC34G55T) looks to be no exception, packing in plenty of features. With a curved 34-inch VA panel, 165 Hz refresh and FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming, this 3,440 x 1,440-resolution monitor will make your games look and feel great. And today for Prime Day, Amazon is taking $180 off the regular price of $599, bringing this gaming screen down to just $419.99. The monitor does occasionally go on sale for around $499, but today's price is $80 lower than it's ever been, according to PCPartPicker .

With its 1 ms refresh rate, you won't have to worry about input lag. And the 1000R curve will help make your games more immersive. The screen uses a VA panel, so you can expect deep blacks and high contrast. Viewing angles won't be as good as on an IPS screen or with other panel types. But since this is a gaming monitor with a curved display, that shouldn't be a major concern because you'll usually be sitting directly in front of the screen.



FreeSync Premium support means your gaming should always be smooth and free of screen tearing if you're using an AMD graphics card, even if the game drops below the display's maximum 165 Hz refresh rate. But recent Nvidia graphics cards should support variable refresh on this monitor as well. Note that we haven't received this monitor to test, so we can't say for sure how well its variable refresh will work with an Nvidia card, but based on the many other monitors we've tested over the last year, we wouldn't expect any major issues.



About the only downside of this display is its brightness, which is rated to a typical 250 nits. That's fine for gaming, as long as you aren't in a bright, sun-lit room. But don't expect HDR content to pop. HDR10 is technically supported, but there just isn't enough light here to make that kind of content look its best.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.