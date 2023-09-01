Samsung Paves The Way to 1TB Memory Sticks with 32Gb DDR5 ICs

Samsung has introduced the industry's first monolithic DDR5 SDRAM chip featuring 32 Gb (4 GB) of capacity. The memory IC will enable the company to greatly simplify the production of high-capacity memory modules and build unprecedented 1 TB RDIMMs for servers.

Samsung's 32 Gb memory device is made on the company's 12nm-class fabrication technology for DRAM that enables higher density and optimizes power consumption. In particular, the company says that a 128 GB DDR5 module based on the new 32 GB ICs consumes 10% less power than a similar module powered by 16 Gb devices.

For now, Samsung isn't revealing speed bins for its 32 Gb DDR5 memory chips, but its 16 Gb DDR5 ICs feature a 7200 MT/s data transfer rate. Not revealing the supported speed for these chips is not completely unexpected, as the company's press release clearly positions them for servers that demand capacity rather than client PCs that require high speeds.

Indeed, Samsung can now build a 128 GB DDR5 RDIMM with ECC using 36 single-die 32 Gb DRAM chips, which greatly lowers the costs of such products, which are widely used in today's servers. Also, the company can use 36 8-Hi 3DS memory stacks comprised of 32 Gb dies to build 1 TB memory modules for AI and database servers, which will sell like hotcakes given the generative AI frenzy,

Samsung says it will start mass production of 32 Gb DDR5 devices by the end of the year, so expect actual modules featuring these DRAMs to arrive late in 2023 or early in 2024. As far as high-end 512 GB and 1 TB memory modules are concerned, since they are aimed at high-end servers, expect these modules to debut after they are validated by platform vendors (e.g., AMD, Ampere, Intel, etc.) and then qualified by actual server makers.

Given that demand for AI and HPC servers is booming these days, we would expect 512 GB and 1 TB memory modules to arrive sooner rather than later, though making predictions about enterprise-grade hardware is hardly a good business.