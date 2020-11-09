Sapphire Releases More Details On New RX 6800 XT Pulse

Sapphire released a sneak peek of its new exciting RX 6800 XT Pulse just a few days ago. The company has now spilled the beans on almost all product information for its upcoming RX 6800 XT Pulse, including more details on the cards' dimensions and aesthetics.

The card will feature AMD's RX 6800 XT RDNA2 GPU, including 72CUs, 4608 stream processors, and 16GB of GDDR6. Unfortunately, we don't know what clock speeds the card will run at or how much power it will consume right now. For reference, AMD's specifications for its reference RX 6800 XT include boost frequencies of up to 2250Mhz and a game frequency of 2015Mhz. Regarding power consumption, the reference spec tops out at 300W. Going on the history of Sapphire's Pulse GPUs, I would expect this card to have the same reference frequencies, with a factory overclocked variant coming out eventually.

Sapphire has an RX 6800 Pulse model in the works as well; the card's cooler design looks identical to the RX 6800 XT, with the only obvious difference being it's running a different GPU.

For cooling, Sapphire went with a triple-fan design measuring 2.5 slots in thickness. The design looks very functional with a significant amount of heatsink exposed to the naked eye, which is good because air can pass freely out of the card without the shroud needlessly blocking it or forcing the air to change direction. This design also applies to the back of the card, where a lot of the backplate is cut out, primarily at the rear and the top.

Aesthetically, the graphics card is very well balanced – the shroud and backplate feature a matte black finish and red accents in the shape of two lines where the fans are located. There's also red rings on the fans and another line on the backplate, which looks like an MRI machine's display. Sapphire did a good job with its choice of colors; the red is very subtle and should allow this card to fit well in a vast majority of cases and themes.

We don't know what pricing will look like yet, but going on past Sapphire Pulse models, this card should be very competitive with great cooling and good overclocking capabilities for the money.