Sapphire Unleashes Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition: Up to 2.73 GHz GPU Out-of-Box

Being one of AMD's closest partners, Sapphire has historically offered the fastest factory-overclocked Radeon graphics cards with exotic cooling systems. AMD's 'quiet' launch of the 'unlocked' Navi 21 XTXH GPU opened doors to makers of graphics cards to release ultimate versions of their Radeon RX 6900 XT products with high clocks and Sapphire went above and beyond with its Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition that can clock the GPU at up to 2.73 GHz right out-of-box.

Sapphire's Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card carries AMD's 'unlocked' Navi 21 XTXH GPU with 5120 stream processors that is powered by a custom voltage regulating module (VRM) enabled by one six-pin and two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors (which can deliver up to 375W of power, another ~75W can be drawn from a PCIe x16 slot). The board uses a custom-built hybrid all-in-one cooling system that uses a fan to cool down the VRM (which is covered with die-cast heatsinks and heat pipes) as well as a closed-loop liquid cooling system featuring a 360-mm radiator with three fans to cool down the GPU. Sapphire says that its cooler "keeps the GPU temperature lower than 85°C and noise levels below 36 dBA."

The Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition comes with a default Game clock of 2375 MHz and Toxic Boost clock of 2500 MHz, which is 250 MHz higher than AMD's recommendations for its Radeon RX 6900 XT in boost mode. Meanwhile, in Performance mode the Toxic Boost clock increases all the way to 2730 MHz, which is a whopping 480 MHz higher than AMD's recommendations. By contrast, competing graphics cards can hit around 2500 MHz out-of-box. Meanwhile, the world's record GPU clock ever achieved is 3225 MHz.

World's Fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards

Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT EE PowerColor Liquid Devil Ultimate RX 6900 XT ASRock RX 6900 XT OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT Base ? ? 2125 MHz 1825 MHz Game 2375 MHz 2305 MHz 2165MHz ? Boost 2500 MHz 2375 MHz 2295 MHz 2250 MHz Performance Game 2525 MHz 2480 MHz 2365 MHz - Performance Boost 2730 MHz 2525 MHz 2475 MHz - Cooling System Hybrid Custom LCS Triple-Fan Triple Fan

Sapphire's Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition is not only one of the world's highest-performing graphics card, but it also looks good as it has multiple addressable RGB LEDs and an overall stylish look.

Since the graphics board uses a hybrid cooling system, it is not very large itself and measures 270 × 130 × 45mm, which can be considered modest by today's standards. It will not fit into compact chassis, but buyers of extreme graphics cards generally favor larger cases, so this is hardly a limitation.

Sapphire has not disclosed recommended pricing of its Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics board, but one can be fairly certain that its retail price will be just as extreme as its clocks given the scarcity of GPUs at this present time.