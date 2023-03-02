Save $50 on AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X CPU: Real Deals

There are some great AMD bundle deals this week, but let us not forget some of the great deals on singular products like this AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU which is down to $298 (opens in new tab) thanks to a $50-off promo code (BTSCP2655) from Newegg. Have a look at our CPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) or check out our review of the 7700X (opens in new tab) for more information on performance metrics and specifications for this 7000-series CPU.

On the storage deals front, one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs on the market, the Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB is on sale for $169 (opens in new tab). With impressive read and write speeds of 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write, this M.2 SSD would be a solid choice for any system that requires superfast storage access. Ideal for a gaming rig, the Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB would also perform well in a PlayStation 5, and you can always buy a little heatsink to add to it for extra cooling.

If you're looking to build a PC on a budget, you'd want to get the best great-value components, and the Phanteks Eclipse P300A for just $59 (opens in new tab) is one of those great options. It features a high airflow design thanks to a mesh front panel, has an attractive look, and has great build quality. See our review of the Editor's Award-winning Phanteks Eclipse P300A (opens in new tab) for more details. We loved this case for its high airflow and looks, but were left disappointed with its inclusion of only one fan in the case.

Grab a bargain on AMD's latest Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. This eight-core processor has 16-threads and is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. With an 80MB cache and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, this CPU is excellent for productivity work or gaming. You will need a socket AM5 motherboard to use this processor. Use code BTSCP2655 to get $50 off.

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface.

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store five customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has one Lightsync RGB zone, and has removable weights to customize its feel.

This massive 20TB 7,200 RPM drive can store a lot of data, and it's designed for NAS storage. Use code RDYCQA222 for a discount.

