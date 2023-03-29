Save £500 on This RTX 3070 Ti-Powered Gaming Laptop: Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) ends at midnight tonight in the UK, but there are still some great last-minute deals to pick up before discounts end. Today we've spotted a huge discount on an RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming laptop that has had £500 slashed off of its asking price.

Originally retailing for £1,899 the Acer Predator Helios 300 is now only £1,399 (opens in new tab). Whilst you are able to get some of the best gaming laptops with RTX 3070 graphics cards for less, they usually don't come with a QHD screen but rather an FHD screen with a lower 1080p resolution. This model of the Predator Helios 300 also comes with the latest DDR5 memory standard which helps to improve its performance.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3070 Ti (Model-PH315-55): now £1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £1,899)

With a powerful RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, the Acer Predator Helios 300 has all the components needed to power through the most demanding games. This laptop also sports a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage for your games and applications.

We had a chance to review the Acer Predator Helios 300 (opens in new tab) (PH315-55) and put the gaming laptop through its paces in our suite of benchmark tests. We found the QHD display particularly impressive, with a great colour gamut that covered 112.1% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 158% of the sRGB colour gamut. This was on top of the superb build quality of the laptop.



There were a few negatives however and these primarily revolved around the quality of the 1080p webcam and the overall volume level that the speakers could achieve. But the combination of price and performance made this laptop a pick to consider when compared to similar products from other manufacturers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Predator Helios 300 Specs CPU Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) 1,410 MHz Boost Clock, 150W Max Graphics Power Memory 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Storage 1TB Display 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440), IPS, 165Hz Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini DisplayPort, lock slot Camera 1080p Battery 90 Wh Power Adapter 280 W Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.15 x 10.88 x 0.9 inches Weight 5.73 pounds Price (as configured) £1,899

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has a good pick of quality hardware components inside ranging from the choice of CPU and GPU to the amount and speed of the laptop memory and available storage. Packaged with a vibrant screen this laptop definitely caters to gamers looking for a high-quality graphics experience.