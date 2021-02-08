No More M.2 Screw Rage? Asus Creates Latched Mounting System for M.2 SSDs

Asus has successfully created a new mounting system for M.2 SSD which no longer requires a screw for installation. In place of the screw is a plastic latch that allows the SSD to be held in securely by simply flipping the latch around with your thumb.
If you've dealt with tiny M.2 screws before, you will know how easy it is to lose them, be it inside your case, on a carpeted floor, or just in the collection of accessories that come with the board. Asus' little invention, a piece of notched plastic that sits on a screw on the anchor side of the M.2 slot, fixes that problem since you don't have to deal with removing and replacing any screws whatsoever. The plastic latch never needs to be removed from the motherboard, although time will tell how well the plastic holds up over repeated use.
The new M.2 mounting system will be coming to Asus Z590 series motherboards in the near future, once Rocket Lake supported processors arrive. Hopefully, this new mounting system will expand to AMD platforms, and perhaps will even be sold separately as an upgrade for current M.2-capable boards.
Doesn't necessarily let you move to different lengths as it's an OEM thing where they expect you to use their own approved parts.
I haven't been that bothered by the screws myself. My biggest issue was that most motherboards don't have a screw there by default. Seems to be that the SSDs themselves generally have come with the screws. Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?
I've generally witnessed the opposite, with the screws coming with the board in a bag somewhere, and the amount matching the number of M.2 slots. To avoid losing them I actually do what you said you wished they did, and just pre mount them in the board. That way if the computer or motherboard goes anywhere, the screws for the M.2 drives are always with it, whether there's a drive in place or not.
Was going to say the same thing! I will say this though they switched back to screws on the new ones, and unless you order with a M.2 THEY DON"T COME WITH A FREAKEN SCREW!!!!
Some motherboards do include the screws. Mine came with the ones needed for all three slots in a separate bag.
But yeah, the screw thing never bothered me either since it's usually a one and done deal.
Some motherboards even lack bundled M.2 spacers. And M.2 standard creators invented how to properly troll people - they use spacer with M3 screw at motherboard side and M2 thread for screw. Which is double fail because spacers in building stores and RC stores have M2 thread at both ends and doesn't match. Motherboards definitely must have unified solution for M.2 drive locking in place. Maybe something simpler and sturdier than weak plastic lock - like thumb screw with notches.
Stumbled on missing M.2 spacer and screw when wanted to add second M.2 drive into MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard. Luckily I had extra spacer and screw left from other build.
