No More M.2 Screw Rage? Asus Creates Latched Mounting System for M.2 SSDs

No more tiny screws to deal with

Asus has successfully created a new mounting system for M.2 SSD which no longer requires a screw for installation. In place of the screw is a plastic latch that allows the SSD to be held in securely by simply flipping the latch around with your thumb.

If you've dealt with tiny M.2 screws before, you will know how easy it is to lose them, be it inside your case, on a carpeted floor, or just in the collection of accessories that come with the board. Asus' little invention, a piece of notched plastic that sits on a screw on the anchor side of the M.2 slot, fixes that problem since you don't have to deal with removing and replacing any screws whatsoever. The plastic latch never needs to be removed from the motherboard, although time will tell how well the plastic holds up over repeated use.

The new M.2 mounting system will be coming to Asus Z590 series motherboards in the near future, once Rocket Lake supported processors arrive. Hopefully, this new mounting system will expand to AMD platforms, and perhaps will even be sold separately as an upgrade for current M.2-capable boards.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BillyBuerger 08 February 2021 16:44
    Our Dell Optiplex PCs at work have been using a plastic "clip" to hold the SSDs for some time I think. Looks like this...

    Doesn't necessarily let you move to different lengths as it's an OEM thing where they expect you to use their own approved parts.

    I haven't been that bothered by the screws myself. My biggest issue was that most motherboards don't have a screw there by default. Seems to be that the SSDs themselves generally have come with the screws. Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?
  • GenericUser 08 February 2021 17:22
    BillyBuerger said:
    My biggest issue was that most motherboards don't have a screw there by default. Seems to be that the SSDs themselves generally have come with the screws. Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?

    I've generally witnessed the opposite, with the screws coming with the board in a bag somewhere, and the amount matching the number of M.2 slots. To avoid losing them I actually do what you said you wished they did, and just pre mount them in the board. That way if the computer or motherboard goes anywhere, the screws for the M.2 drives are always with it, whether there's a drive in place or not.
  • logainofhades 08 February 2021 17:36
    Yea the M.2 screw is usually just in a little bag, included in the motherboard. They really should be just installed, by default, for less plastic waste, though.
  • thepersonwithaface45 08 February 2021 17:40
    My z390E has a M.2 shroud, so the screw was in place when I went to install a M2 once I got one. I think shrouds are the way, they look nice as well.
  • drtweak 08 February 2021 17:45
    BillyBuerger said:
    Our Dell Optiplex PCs at work have been using a plastic "clip" to hold the SSDs for some time I think. Looks like this...

    Doesn't necessarily let you move to different lengths as it's an OEM thing where they expect you to use their own approved parts.

    I haven't been that bothered by the screws myself. My biggest issue was that most motherboards don't have a screw there by default. Seems to be that the SSDs themselves generally have come with the screws. Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?


    Was going to say the same thing! I will say this though they switched back to screws on the new ones, and unless you order with a M.2 THEY DON"T COME WITH A FREAKEN SCREW!!!!
  • Conahl 08 February 2021 20:30
    the x99 deluxe board i have, as one of those, which i bought in 2015 or so.
  • warezme 08 February 2021 20:40
    The screws are not really an issue if you are careful but my biggest shock is not all motherboard manufactures have a standard size for the screw retainer. It is more of shock when you loose one and then order a replacement only to receive it and not be the right size and you are like what>??? You mean this isn't standardized?
    Reply
  • hotaru.hino 08 February 2021 20:59
    BillyBuerger said:
    Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?

    Some motherboards do include the screws. Mine came with the ones needed for all three slots in a separate bag.

    But yeah, the screw thing never bothered me either since it's usually a one and done deal.
  • Krotow 08 February 2021 21:30
    warezme said:
    The screws are not really an issue if you are careful but my biggest shock is not all motherboard manufactures have a standard size for the screw retainer. It is more of shock when you loose one and then order a replacement only to receive it and not be the right size and you are like what>??? You mean this isn't standardized?

    Some motherboards even lack bundled M.2 spacers. And M.2 standard creators invented how to properly troll people - they use spacer with M3 screw at motherboard side and M2 thread for screw. Which is double fail because spacers in building stores and RC stores have M2 thread at both ends and doesn't match. Motherboards definitely must have unified solution for M.2 drive locking in place. Maybe something simpler and sturdier than weak plastic lock - like thumb screw with notches.

    Stumbled on missing M.2 spacer and screw when wanted to add second M.2 drive into MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard. Luckily I had extra spacer and screw left from other build.
  • mac_angel 08 February 2021 21:54
    There have been tonnes of options for a long time for anyone that has half a brain.
    Duct tape
    Gorilla Glue
    any sort of bubble gum.

    Gorilla Glue is awesome. Little bit of that on the CPU or GPU cooler and you never have to change your thermal paste again.
