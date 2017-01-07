Trending

Seasonic Revamps Its PSU Product Lines

By CES 2018 

It took quite some time for Seasonic to release a Titanium PSU efficiency line, leaving the field open to other OEMs, especially Super Flower, which is its direct competitor. However, as it turns out, all this time Seasonic's engineers were preparing a new high-performance platform; our reviews of the Prime 850W and 650W models clearly show that they did their jobs well--so well, in fact, that Super Flower may be forced to redesign its high-end Leadex platform to keep pace.

According to Seasonic, 2017 will be an important milestone because it will release several new product lines that will include high performance and quality power supplies. This process has already begun with the introduction of the PRIME Titanium Series last year, and it will be followed by the completion of the the same line with a 1kW unit, which will be the flagship model. Moreover, many Platinum and Gold Prime units will follow, addressing users that cannot afford the premium prices of the Titanium models. The new FOCUS series will play in the mid-level category featuring mid power output and Gold or Platinum efficiency certification levels.

All new PSU lines will have a refreshed look, and Seasonic stated that appearance is not the only aspect that will change; the new models will also feature innovative builds, features, and increased performance. Following the full lineup of the PRIME Titanium, Platinum, and Gold Series in chronological order, the first FOCUS Series models will make their appearance on store shelves in the second quarter of this year. The FOCUS Series units will be manufactured in both fully modular and semi-modular flavors.

Seasonic will also introduce the AirTouch, a specialty PSU which allows users to select among five different cooling profiles.

Seasonic Series Replacements
Efficiency (80 PLUS)CurrentReplacementSpecial Edition
TitaniumPRIME Titanium + FLSnow Silent
PlatinumPlatinumPRIME PlatinumSnow Silent
Platinum FanlessPRIME Fanless
GoldX SeriesPRIME GoldAirTouch
G SeriesFOCUS+New X
BronzeM12II EvoCORE+
S12IICORE

The Platinum, Platinum Fanless, X, G, M12II Evo, and S12II lines will be replaced by the new PRIME, FOCUS+, CORE+, and CORE lines. Seasonic will do a major revamp with its portfolio in 2017. All new Seasonic models will be fully modular except for the FOCUS, which will be semi-modular, and the CORE units, which will have only fixed cables.

Seasonic's full product lineup for 2017 is depicted in the following table:

Seasonic Product Lineup 2017
Efficiency (80 PLUS)1200W1000W850W750W650W550W450W
TitaniumPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIME 600 FLPRIME 500 FL (TBA)
PlatinumPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIME 500 FL (TBA)PRIME 400 FL (TBA)
Snow SilentSnow SilentSnow Silent
FOCUS+FOCUS+FOCUS+FOCUS+
Platinum GamingPlatinum GamingPlatinum GamingPlatinum Gaming
GoldPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIMEPRIME
AirTouchSnow Silent
FOCUS+FOCUS+FOCUS+FOCUS+
New XNew XNew XNew X
FOCUSFOCUSFOCUSFOCUS
BronzeCORE+CORE+CORE+CORE+
CORECORECORECORE
  • anort3 07 January 2017 21:56
    About time! I can't wait to see some reviews of the 'lower end' stuff. Not that any Seasonic unit is really lower end.
  • nekromobo 08 January 2017 08:36
    Is this article commercial or press release? It sure does read one.. genuine hand crafted cut+paste as so many other articles by tomshardware lately :(
  • anort3 08 January 2017 08:44
    It's obviously just a preview of what's coming in the next few months. Some of us have been waiting on news of these for months if not most of a year.

    Aris is one of the best power supply reviewers around. When he gets his hands on them you will get complete reviews. Like this one of the 850w Prime Titanium. :)

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/seasonic-prime-850w-titanium-psu,4761.html
  • Isokolon 08 January 2017 08:59
    Super Flower may be forced to redesign its high-end Leadex platform to keep pace.

    Uhmmm...The Leadex II & especially the EVGA G3 have done exactly that already?
    Apart from efficiency JohnnyGuru rated it Prime level?
  • anort3 08 January 2017 09:04
    SuperFlower still uses capacitors in the cables. The Prime doesn't. Huge step forward. ;)
  • BugariaM 08 January 2017 12:03
    +1
    It's funny to read such

    Especially since the Super Flower Leadex II mentions in the news from May 2016
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/super-flower-leadex-ii-psus,31855.html



    I would like to see more good quality PSU from the Seasonic, which completely correspond ATX specifications on the part "dimensions".
    Or at least no more than 160mm depth
  • Lutfij 08 January 2017 14:09
    Snow Silent, 550W version...man that's something I'm looking very forward to it's release!
  • Nintendork 09 January 2017 07:31
    Pretty much no one needs a 1kw PSU specially with the efficiency race and nvidia killing SLI or poor scaling little support even if you do multiple crossfire.

    I just want more 400-500w Titanium PSU's.
    Reply
  • WFang 09 January 2017 14:15
    so, I still only see 3 Prime units for sale (in US) on Newegg? It's been a long time since I read about the 600W fanless Prime model... THAT is the one I want.

    Enough power to drive modern rig with modern CPU and GPU? check.
    No fan? Check!
  • Nintendork 09 January 2017 18:11
    I have good earing and I really need to put my ear close to hear my Seasonic S12-II 520w Bronze.

    I prefer having fans because when you don't you will start hearing the electrical noise (different on a tablet/smartphone/passive laptop where the components are compact with less "protruding capacitors and the like" which reduce electrical noise).
