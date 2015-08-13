War On Dust: Silverstone's Mammoth MM01 Chassis Features HEPA Filter Technology

Silverstone Technology announced the latest edition to its robust computer chassis lineup with the Mammoth Series MM01. The company set about designing a full-size case that could accommodate larger hardware while remaining dust free. Because higher-end and larger components generally give off more heat, a sealed chassis that could work for low-end, compact components would not be ideal. A better air filter was the solution.

The MM01 is the first computer chassis that has ever featured filters with HEPA technology. HEPA filters are frequently used in Clean Room factories, operating rooms and laboratories that require a dust-free environment. These filters are designed to remove airborne particles as air passes through them with much better efficiency than standard dust filters found in computers.

Due to the highly restrictive nature of HEPA filters, Silverstone included a pair of Air Penetrator fans with a combined rating of 340 cfm. Silverstone said this is a similar level of air pressure as found in a typical household fan. The company said these fans provide ample airflow to cool down high-end components through the restrictive filters.

Along with the removable HEPA filter, Silverstone's MM01 chassis features downward-facing vent openings. This approach is meant to prevent liquid from entering through the vents in the event that the case is splashed with something. The company designed this case to withstand hard environments that aren't typically suitable for computer use.

Dust Filters, Too

In addition to the Mammoth MM01 case, Silverstone released a line of dust filters that feature anti-vibration silicone. The FF124BY dust filters are designed for 120 mm fans and are constructed with a two-piece design. A silicone layer absorbs vibration, and a plastic section holds the filter screen in place. When the two components are put together, the filter is 5 mm thick, which Silverstone said should fit between any fan and chassis. The company further claimed that these filters can reduce fan noise by as much as 4dB.

Silverstone will release both the Mammoth MM01 case and the FF124BY fan filters on August 21. The filters will be priced at $11.44, while the case will carry a price tag of $330.

