SilverStone's Mini-ITX Raven RVZ01 Pictured Again

While it's not the first time that we've seen SilverStone's Raven RVZ01 enclosure, it is always nice to see new images of upcoming hardware, especially unique hardware. SilverStone's Raven RVZ01 is one of those pieces. It is a flat-bed Mini-ITX enclosure that is capable of housing rather powerful hardware--- and makes efficient use of the space it has.

It is capable of housing a Mini-ITX motherboard, along with a full-size ATX power supply, short-dual slot graphics cards, and slightly longer water cooled or single slot cards. The graphics card is mounted with a PCIe riser, allowing the entire system to be fairly thin. Other things that can be installed include a handful of 3.5"/2.5" drives, as well as a slot-loading slim optical drive.

There was no word on pricing or an exact release date, but by the looks of things, it won't be too long until it hits shelves.