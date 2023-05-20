2TB SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD Drops to 5 Cents per GB at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD for one of its best prices yet. It’s been going for around $150 this year but right now is marked down to just $107. This puts the price at around 5 cents per GB. We reviewed the SK Hynix Gold P31 when it first debuted and overall appreciated its performance and low cost— today’s discount only sweetens the deal.

This offer is only for the 2TB edition but the drive comes in a range of capacities starting as small as 500GB and includes a 1TB model. All of the drives in this line have the same M.2 2280 form factor but only the 2TB edition has a black PCB.

SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB PCIe Gen3 SSD: was $150, now $107 at Amazon

The SK hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD is available for $107 today at Amazon. It’s usually priced around $150 making this one of its lowest prices so far this year. It uses 3D TLC NAND Flash and a PCIe 3.0 NVMe interface. This model is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 3500 / 3200 Mbps.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB PCIe Gen3 SSD uses 128-layer 3D TLC NAND Flash and is compatible with PCIe 3.0 NVMe interfaces. The 2TB model can reach read/write speeds as fast as 3500/3200 Mbps but the speed varies for the other drive capacities.

Users can protect their data using optional integrated 256-bit AES encryption. The SK hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD is supported with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty as well as Amazon’s 30-day return policy. It has an estimated MTBF of 1.5M hours.

Visit the SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and to get a closer look at this offer. It’s not clear how long it will be made available.