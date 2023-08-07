SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD Down to $64 at Amazon

Users in the market for a top-of-the-line gaming SSD should look at this offer on the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD . It has a recommended price of $89, but right now is marked down to just $64. As of writing, it’s unclear how long the offer will be available.

We reviewed the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD last summer when it debuted, and it’s still held up to our findings. This is a high-powered SSD with great specs for gaming and quality performance to back it up. It was also released at a reasonable price, making this offer that much more worth it.

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD: now $64 at Amazon (was $89)

Right now at Amazon, users can find the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD for $64. It can reach impressively high read/write speeds of 7000/6500 Mbps. It’s backed by a 5-year warranty from SK hynix as well as Amazon’s return policy.

The SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD is available in a few capacities, including 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. This discount applies only to the 2TB model. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and rely on an SK hynix Aries controller. The 1TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 7000/6500 Mbps.

This SSD also supports optional 256-bit AES encryption for added security. It’s backed by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 1200 TBW. Users can also take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day return policy if need be.

Visit the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options while the offer lasts.