Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD Now 4 Cents per GB at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, users can find the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD for its lowest price to date. This SSD usually goes for around $110 but today is discounted to just $75, putting the final price around 4 cents per GB.

We reviewed the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD when it first debuted back in 2022. While it didn’t stand out with any remarkable performance metrics, it holds up as an average SSD for its class. With today’s discount in place, it could serve many users as a suitable primary drive.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD: was $110, now $75 at Newegg

The Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor. It can reach speeds as high as 4125 / 3325 Mbps. All of the drives in this line are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and use Solidigm QLC.

The Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD comes in a range of capacities including 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Today’s discount only applies to the 2TB model. All of the drives in this line use an M.2 2280 form factor and operate using an SMI SM2269XT controller.

The 2TB model is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 4125/3325 Mbps. It connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, is built with 144-layer lithography, and uses 3D NAND Salidigm QLC. The Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 800 TBW.

Visit the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD product page at Amazon for purchase options. We’re not sure for how long the offer will be made available but have a list of Memorial Day SSD deals that we’ll keep up to date throughout the weekend if you’re looking for more offers.