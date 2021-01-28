Stealth Introduces Compact Waterproof SFF Fanless PC

Stealth has produced an all-new waterproof mini-PC with an IP67 water resistance rating, the WPC-905. The unit is designed to be used as an IoT device, server, or workstation in harsh environmental conditions. The starting price for the WPC-905 is $3,195.

But for that price, you get a fully waterproof enclosure, including rear I/O. You can kit your WPC-905 with a low-powered 8th Gen Intel "UE" processor, a single stick of 8GB, 16GB or 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. But keep in mind, pricing goes up dramatically once you go beyond the baseline specs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Stealth) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Stealth)

To ensure full waterproof capability, the unit has a fully waterproof rear I/O, which includes one DVI-D IP67 rated display output, a power input, one RS-232 Serial Port, two 2-port USB 2.0 ports, and dual networking ports.

Each port is connected to the PC via an M12 port, this port is completely waterproof and requires custom cables/adapters if you want to connect peripherals, display outputs, or other devices to the WPC-905.

For over $3,000, that might seem like a lot for the specs the WPC-905 offers. However, in the business world, if you need a machine that can work well in harsh conditions and perform mission-critical work, buying a device like this can be well worth it.