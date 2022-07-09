SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard at New Low Price of $96

Today at GameStop, the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard (opens in new tab) is available for just $96. This gaming keyboard usually stays around $130 across multiple vendors making this the best discount we’ve seen for it since it was first released. With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, this discount is just one of many to appear in the wave of early Prime Day deals .

Overall, this is a quality gaming keyboard that’s definitely worth a look, especially at a sub $100 price tag. We had the opportunity to review the full-size model of the Apex 7 mechanical keyboard but this offer applies only to the TKL version. Both have similar specifications apart from the numeric pad. When reviewing, we noted our appreciation for its RGB support and sturdy frame construction but felt its OLED display did not add anything significant to the experience. The price was also a point of concern but with today’s discount, the features are much more notable.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard: was $129, now $96 at GameStop SteelSeries indicates in the official specifications that the frame is constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for added durability. It has six dedicated macro keys that can be programmed with custom effects and stored locally via five onboard profiles. The top right also features an OLED smart display that can be programmed to relay personalized data, stats, and more.

This discount applies to the edition with Red SteelSeries QX2 Mechanical RGB switches which are linear and quiet with a 2mm actuation point and 50 million keypress guarantee. There are other editions available with clicky switches but those models are not included in this discount. The keys support 100% anti-ghosting and have 84 N-Key rollover support.

The SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL mechanical keyboard has per-key RGB LED support which can be programmed using SteelSeries Engine, a proprietary application for customizing various SteelSeries products. There are dedicated media controls in the upper-right corner including a clickable metal roller. The wrist rest is detachable with magnetic connectors.

Visit the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL mechanical keyboard product page at GameStop to get a closer look at this discount. As of writing, it's not clear for how long it will be made available.

