SteelSeries Apex Pro Wireless Keyboard Drops to $199: Real Deals

The excellent SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is on sale for $199 thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon. A high-spec keyboard from gaming peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries, the Apex Pro TKL comes with many great design choices aimed at improving gaming performance and providing users with form and function. We reviewed the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL and really liked it, although we noted that it had a pretty expensive MSRP, at this reduced price it becomes a more attractive option.

A very portable gaming tablet, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 features some excellent hardware choices for the device's size but was hampered by a very high MSRP on release. This was one of our major bugbears when we reviewed the Flow Z13 at launch, but at almost half the original price this gaming table is more accessible. You can find the Asus ROG Flow Z13 on sale for $999 at Best Buy.

A brilliant budget CPU for a low-cost gaming rig, the Intel Core i5-12400F is on sale for just $142 at Amazon. With 6 performance cores that support hyper-threading and can boost all the way up to 4.4GHz, you get a lot of bang for the buck.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless: now $199 at Amazon (was $249)

This compact TKL gaming keyboard features SteelSeries's OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches with per-key adjustable actuation and dual-action actuation, plus an OLED smart display.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,899)

With its 13.4 inch screen and a 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) resolution, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 contains an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Intel Core i5-12400F: now $142 at Newegg with promo code (was $179)

This CPU remains the best value for gaming-specific machines. The Core i5-14000F has six P-cores that support hyper-threading and operates at a 2.5GHz base clock with the ability to boost to 4.4GHz. This model comes without an integrated GPU. Use code LDCV29236 for a $7 discount.

1TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: now $72 at Amazon with coupon (was $159)

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance.

20TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro: now $349 at Newegg with code (was $682)

This massive 20TB 7,200 RPM drive can store a lot of data, and it's designed for NAS storage. Specs include 256MB of cache with a SATA 6GB/s max transfer rate. Use code 2446TEXP for a $30 discount.

Looking for more deals?