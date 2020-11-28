Stunning $139 Fractal Design Define S2 Vision Case Cyber Monday Deal

The Fractal Design Define S2 Vision case is now only $139 at Newegg, a hefty discount from its $239 MSRP, marking only the second time we've seen this case dip below $150 (it was at $150 for a few days earlier this month).

What do you get for $139? Well, look to our in-depth review for the full breakdown, but back when the case retailed for $280, our case reviewer gave it the Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice Award for several prominent reasons:

"With great thermal performance, sleek styling, tempered glass panels all the way around, and ARGB lighting options galore, Fractal Design's Define S2 Vision delivers everything an enthusiast could want and more."

Today, for $139, you get a case with great thermal and acoustical performance, as proven in our test lab, an AR-4020 ARGB LED lighting strip, the Adjust R1 RGB controller, and four Fractal Design Prisma AL-14 PWM ARGB fans.

The case comes wrapped in tempered glass, with both glass side panels swiveling out for easy access to the internal components. The front panel is also tempered glass, and the top panel can be swapped out for either tempered glass or a ventilated panel with a filter; the choice is up to you.

This Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice winner is selling at an all-time low for Cyber Monday and is a fantastic deal given its all-glass exterior, expansive connectivity options, four included ARGB fans, an ARGB light strip, and a four-channel ARGB controller.

You'll also find a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector on the front panel. It joins two more USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and a headphone/microphone jack on the front panel, too, which is a great number of connectivity options.

After our thorough testing and comparison to other cases in its price class, our only drawback was the price point: But that was back when the case cost $280 – that's $140 more than you can find it for now at Amazon. As you can imagine, the new price point more than addresses those concerns.

