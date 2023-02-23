Superfast 4TB SSD is Just 9 Cents Per GB: Real Deals

The larger capacity M.2 SSD drives of 4TB and up always start off being priced in the extreme, like the WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD that launched with a price tag of $699 - giving it a $0.17/GB value. That initial price is hard to swallow, especially when it always looks visibly cheaper to buy multiple smaller drives to make up the same capacity. This is predominantly true with the only major caveat being the amount of available M.2 slots on your motherboard and the performance of those slots.

Right now, you can pick up the WD Black SN850X 4TB for $379 on Newegg (opens in new tab), which brings that cents per gigabyte rating down to $0.09/GB. It's still costly, and more expensive than two separate smaller WD SN850X 2TB drives, but you're paying the extra money for having all the capacity of 4TB in one piece of hardware.

This drive has a massive 4TB of capacity and blazing fast 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MBps write speeds combined with a high endurance TBW of 2400TB. You also get a 5-year warranty.

Take a look at our results for 3DMark Storage Benchmark and DiskBench testing.

This drive is not only one of the fastest SSDs for PCs, but it is also the best SSD for the PS5, too.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X and were suitably impressed with its excellent performance. Our test results show it ranking almost top in 3DMark tests for gaming performance and also very high in the charts for Transfer Rates using Diskbench. The main negative at the time of review was the price which thankfully has dropped to a much more acceptable level today.

