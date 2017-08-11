Swiftech Supports AMD Threadripper Sockets With TR4 Mounting Kit

Swiftech sent word that it, too, has developed a new mounting bracket for AMD’s HEDT Threadripper processor. The upgraded bracket can be used with the following Swiftech products:

Apogee XL2 waterblock

Apogee XL waterblock

Apogee Drive II (Any Model)

H140 X AIO cooling kit

H220 X AIO cooling kit

H240 X AIO cooling kit

H220 X2 AIO cooling kit

H220 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit

H240 X2 AIO cooling kit

H240 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit

H320 X2 AIO cooling kit

H320 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit

This upgraded mounting bracket is designed in such a way that it’s also compatible with previous AM2/AM3/AM4 and legacy AMD sockets.

Currently, AMD includes a TR4-ready mounting bracket with its Threadripper processor that fits any Asetek-built all-in-one cooler. Because of that, the mounting bracket supplied by AMD covers products from a variety of AIO cooler manufacturers such as Thermaltake, EVGA, Corsair, and Fractal Design to name a few. Other companies, such as Cooler Master and Alphacool, have turned to custom designed mounting brackets for their products. Enermax took it one step further by developing a water pump with a cold plate that completely covers the processor’s integrated heat spreader.

Even though Swiftech is technically just announcing a mounting bracket upgrade kit for AMD’s Threadripper, it should be noted that all the company’s water blocks are built using a 60 x 60mm copper cold plate that covers the majority of the Treadripper’s 68 x 51mm integrated heat spreader.

Swiftech’s mounting bracket upgrade kit is available now for $9 from the company website.

