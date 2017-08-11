Swiftech Supports AMD Threadripper Sockets With TR4 Mounting Kit

Swiftech sent word that it, too, has developed a new mounting bracket for AMD’s HEDT Threadripper processor. The upgraded bracket can be used with the following Swiftech products:
- Apogee XL2 waterblock
- Apogee XL waterblock
- Apogee Drive II (Any Model)
- H140 X AIO cooling kit
- H220 X AIO cooling kit
- H240 X AIO cooling kit
- H220 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H220 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
- H240 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H240 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
- H320 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H320 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
This upgraded mounting bracket is designed in such a way that it’s also compatible with previous AM2/AM3/AM4 and legacy AMD sockets.
Currently, AMD includes a TR4-ready mounting bracket with its Threadripper processor that fits any Asetek-built all-in-one cooler. Because of that, the mounting bracket supplied by AMD covers products from a variety of AIO cooler manufacturers such as Thermaltake, EVGA, Corsair, and Fractal Design to name a few. Other companies, such as Cooler Master and Alphacool, have turned to custom designed mounting brackets for their products. Enermax took it one step further by developing a water pump with a cold plate that completely covers the processor’s integrated heat spreader.
Even though Swiftech is technically just announcing a mounting bracket upgrade kit for AMD’s Threadripper, it should be noted that all the company’s water blocks are built using a 60 x 60mm copper cold plate that covers the majority of the Treadripper’s 68 x 51mm integrated heat spreader.
Swiftech’s mounting bracket upgrade kit is available now for $9 from the company website.
YA, Enermax is the only option to cool TR the is supposed to be done, everyone with with patches (that's not bad on itself, but at least release/announce new kits dedicated to TR).
Intel is an afterthought, focus your efforts on AMD's waifu.
I feel like everyone else here though... Enermax did it right and I wouldn't put a cold plate that doesn't fit the entire area of Threadripper even if they guaranteed it would work fine. It doesn't seem smart.