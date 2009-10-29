Here Are The Winners of Our SBM Contest Round 2

You guys have been waiting for quite some time for this, but we're finally ready to announce the winners of our System Builder Contest Round 2!

You've read all the details about our choice systems at various price points, and now we're about to tell you who are the lucky Tom's Hardware readers who got to take them home.

Winner of The $650 Gaming PC is Max Weir (a police officer!) from Las Cruces, NM.

Winner of The $1,250 Enthusiast PC is Dustin Brooks from Ada, OH.

Winner of The $2,500 Performance PC is Brandon J. Clark from Milton, PA.

(Check out this article here for a comparison of AMD system values.)

A huge congratulations to our winners and we hope to be hosting another giveaway soon!