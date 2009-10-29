Trending

Here Are The Winners of Our SBM Contest Round 2

Congrats to winners of our AMD SBM contest Round 2!

You guys have been waiting for quite some time for this, but we're finally ready to announce the winners of our System Builder Contest Round 2!

You've read all the details about our choice systems at various price points, and now we're about to tell you who are the lucky Tom's Hardware readers who got to take them home.

Winner of The $650 Gaming PC is Max Weir (a police officer!) from Las Cruces, NM.

Winner of The $1,250 Enthusiast PC is Dustin Brooks from Ada, OH.

Winner of The $2,500 Performance PC is Brandon J. Clark from Milton, PA.

(Check out this article here for a comparison of AMD system values.)

A huge congratulations to our winners and we hope to be hosting another giveaway soon!

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mlopinto2k1 30 October 2009 04:09
    Sweet! Congrats guys!
  • cavsfan 30 October 2009 04:16
    Congrats guys!
  • 08nwsula 30 October 2009 04:17
    always the bridesmaid...
  • Shadow703793 30 October 2009 04:18
    Congratz to all the winners, esp. the $2500 one.
  • ssalim 30 October 2009 04:28
    So jealous.
  • IzzyCraft 30 October 2009 04:31
    Congratulations as always for the winners and good luck to those who entered me being one of them not that i really need a new system but it's nice to win one.
  • JohnnyLucky 30 October 2009 04:31
    WOO HOO! Congratulations to all the winners!
  • sinner01 30 October 2009 04:40
    grats to the winners!

    I hope to win one of these giveaways eventually.
    ;p
  • brendano257 30 October 2009 04:44
    Gratz, hope you all enjoy them!
  • kageryu 30 October 2009 04:51
    Congrats ppl
