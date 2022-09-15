TeamGroup Launches 'Sweet Spot' DDR5-6000 for Ryzen 7000

TeamGroup has introduced its first memory modules specifically designed for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' processors. The company's Vulcanα DDR5 memory lineup not only features a DDR5-6000 speed bin — which AMD claims to be the sweet spot for the Raphael CPUs — but also comes with Extended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) settings to simplify high-speed memory modules setup.

TeamGroup's Vulcanα (Vulcan Alpha) family of memory modules includes three dual-channel kits: 16GB DDR5-5200 CL38 at 1.25V, 32GB DDR5-5600 CL40 at 1.20V, and 'sweet spot' 32GB DDR5-6000 CL38 at 1.25V. The modules are equipped with serial presence detect chips containing AMD-specific EXPO profiles that enable optimized high-performance settings and JEDEC standard profiles for compatibility.

(Image credit: TeamGroup)

All of TeamGroup's Vulcanα DDR5 memory modules — which might end up in our best memory modules list — are based on DRAM chips that are capable of working at high data transfer rates and come equipped with aluminum heat spreaders that are meant to cool down the memory devices, power management IC (PMIC), and voltage regulating module.

AMD's Ryzen CPU architectures have specific requirements for optimal memory performance when overclocked. For years, it was almost vital to maintain a 1:1:1 ratio with the Infinity Fabric Clock (FCLK), unified memory controller clock (UCLK), and memory clock (MEMCLK). With the Ryzen 7000-series, it is essential to maintain a 1:1 ratio for UCLK and MEMCLK, whereas FCLK may be set to Auto. Avid PC enthusiasts know that DDR5 memory has to work at high data transfer rates to show tangible performance improvement over DDR4. However, making a memory controller run at extreme speeds may be tricky.

AMD believes that DDR5-6000 mode may be the sweet spot for its Ryzen 7000-based platforms as it provides high performance and does not stress the memory controller too hard. However, remember that this is still overclocking, and its results are never guaranteed. Yet, with AMD's EXPO profiles, setting up DDR5-6000 modules with the correct timings and voltages should be easy.

(Image credit: TeamGroup)

TeamGroup did not reveal when it plans to start sales of its Vulcanα dual-channel DDR5 memory kits. Still, something tells us that the company is motivated to release these parts sooner rather than later as enthusiasts will be eager to buy modules with AMD's EXPO profiles for their shiny new AM5 platforms running Ryzen 7000-series processors.

As for pricing, it will depend on exact market conditions (read supply-demand balance and competitors' prices). However, expect Vulcanα offerings to belong to the premium segment of TeamGroup's product lineup.