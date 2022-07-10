Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD Now $64 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner but vendors are already lowering prices on hardware as we gear up for the big sale. Right now, the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD (opens in new tab) has been discounted to one of its best prices yet at just $64 at Amazon. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer so it’s not clear for how long it will be made available.

This drive comes in a range of capacities starting as low as 500 GB and reaching as large as 2 TB, however, this discount applies only to the 1 TB edition which is usually priced around $79. Overall, the speeds are somewhat average for the drive but the price is notable at 6 cents per GB. If you want to see what else the market has to offer, check out our list of best SSD deals for more savings on quality hardware.

(opens in new tab) Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD: was $79, now $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

All of the drives in the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G SSD line use a SATA III interface at 6 Gb/s. They’re supported by 3D NAND flash memory for performance that easily outpaces your average HDD.

According to the official specs from Teamgroup, the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 550/500 MB/s. The maximum IOPS 4K random read/write speed is listed at 70K/60K IOPS. Overall, these speeds are somewhat average but still a worthy investment for users looking for an SSD on a budget.

The MTBF is listed at 1,000,000 hours and backed up by a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Teamgroup. This warranty is voided should the drive reach 800 TBW—it’s also worth noting this metric changes for the other capacities and applies only to the 1 TB edition.

Go to the Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD product page at Amazon (opens in new tab) for purchase options and more deatils. Additional spec information is available on the Teamgroup website.

