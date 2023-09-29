The Cheapest RTX 4070 GPU Available Carries $30 Discount: Real Deals

Over at Newegg, you can pick up a small deal on a brand new RTX 4070 GPU when you use code SSCW2576 at the checkout. The Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Edition RTX 4070 GPU from Zotac at $519 is the cheapest RTX 4070 graphics card available, thanks to this $30 discount. One of the best graphics cards for gaming, the RTX 4070 can help make the most out of new technologies such as DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing to bring your games to life and improve image quality and framerates.

Today at Dell, you can purchase the Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor for $249, one of the best prices we've seen. It's previously been available for around $299, but today, you can save $50 on a very capable gaming monitor with superb specifications, including a 2560 x 1440px resolution and smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

If you want to add a little spice to the inside of your PC case and also want to stop your CPU from thermal throttling, how about $10 off of a nice new AIO cooler from NZXT? The NZXT Kraken 240 is currently on sale for $129 at Amazon and features an LCD that can display your processor's temperature or, if so inclined, show an animated GIF or a picture of your choice.

Keep scrolling for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Edition: now $519 at Newegg with promo code (was $549)

The Spider-Man-inspired GPU from Zotac is an RTX 4070 at heart with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a boost clock of 2490MHz. In combination with DLSS-3, this GPU is able to crank up the framerates for all the latest AAA titles.

Use code SSCW2576 for a $30 discount.

Dell 27 (G2724D) Gaming Monitor: now $249 at Dell (was $299)

The Dell-G2724D spans 27 inches and has a QHD resolution on an IPS panel. Expect smooth-looking gameplay thanks to a high 165Hz refresh rate.

NZXT Kraken 240: now $129 at Amazon (was $139)

This All-In-One CPU cooler from NZXT combines a 240mm radiator with a cooling head that houses an LCD display that can display images for you to check your temps if you're looking through the side of your PC case.

Dell Alienware Gaming Mouse: now $39 at Amazon (was $59)

A gaming Alienware mouse from Dell that features a PixArt optical sensor, 16K DPI, and some RGB lighting.

Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop: now $449 at Dell (was $699)

A great laptop option for a student or as a work/productivity option, this Dell Inspiron 14 contains an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. The screen is a 14-inch FHD touchscreen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Looking for more deals?