The Lowest-Priced AMD 7900 XT Hits $729: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

If you're not fast you're last!

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

It's the pre-Prime Day sales period as many online stores compete to tempt shoppers before the sales properly begin next week. Amazon's exclusive sales event for Prime members, the Prime Big Deals sale kicks off at midnight on Tuesday, October 10, lasting 48 hours until the end of Wednesday, October 11. But, before that, we are already seeing some deals pop up on some of the best GPUs from AMD.

Our first GPU deal sees the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT on sale for $729 thanks to a promotional offer when you use code TECCXA347 at the checkout over at Newegg. 

Over at Amazon, PowerColor's AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is on sale for $749. The second of our 7900 XTs comes with 20GBs of VRAM and a boost clock speed of 2400 MHz.

Use code TECXA33 to receive a $20 discount on the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX, making it $889. This is AMD's most powerful GPU offering at the moment and will help you play the latest games at max settings, even on 4K. 

More GPU deals below

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $729 at Newegg

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $729 at Newegg (was $749)
With 20GB of VRAM, the 7900XT has plenty of memory for any game, especially if you need to load a lot of textures. This GPU has a core clock of 1500 MHz with the ability to boost to 2450 MHz.

Use code TECCXA347 for a $20 discount.

View Deal
PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $749 at Amazon

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $749 at Amazon (was $819)
This GPU has a core clock of 2000 MHz with the ability to boost to 2400 MHz and comes with 20GB of fast GDDR6 VRAM with a 320-bit memory bus.

View Deal
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $889 at Newegg

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $889 at Newegg (was $909)
The top-tier AMD offering sports 6144 stream processors and has a boost clock of 2525 MHz. As well as being one of the fastest graphics cards the 7900 XTX has a massive 24GBs of GDDR6 VRAM on a 384-bit memory bus - plenty for either gaming, editing, or experimenting with AI.

Use code TECXA33 for a $20 discount.

View Deal
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $899 at Newegg

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $899 at Newegg (was $919)
The pulse variant of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a core clock speed of 1855 MHz that can boost to 2525 MHz with its 6144 stream processors.

Use code TECCXA346 for a $20 discount.

View Deal
Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X: now $979 at Amazon

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X: now $979 at Amazon (was $999)
The Nitro+ can boost up to 2680 MHz whilst gaming to offer extreme performance. Don't worry about running out of memory whilst gaming thanks to 24GBs of VRAM.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.