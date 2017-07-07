Thermaltake Gives Its Core V71 Chassis The Tempered Glass Treatment

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Thermaltake announced the Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition, which is the latest in the company’s Core series of cases to receive a tempered glass makeover.

The Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition is a rather large full-tower case with a full-cover tempered glass side panel. This case measures 583 x 230 x 560mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just under 34lbs.

This case supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 420mm in the top and front of the chassis. The Core V71 TG can accommodate motherboards up to E-ATX and full-length graphics cards up to 480mm. There is a total of ten expansion slots, eight traditional slots, and two slots for vertically mounting a dual-slot GPU (PCI-e X16 riser cable required). This chassis is equipped with fully modular drive cages with mounting locations for two 5.25 optical drives, eight 3.5" spinning disks and eight 2.5" hard drives.



This full-tower case employs the use of slide out filters over all intake fan mounting locations, and supports up to nine 120mm, five 140mm fans or four 200mm fans. The Core V71 TG comes with three 200mm preinstalled from the factory. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be able to install coolers up to 185mm in height. Power supplies up to 220mm can be installed without losing the 120mm fan mounting location in the base of the case.

Thermaltake Core V71 Tempered Glass Edition also features the company's proprietary LCS certification. Simply put, any product that is LCS (Liquid Cooling Supported) is guaranteed to work with other LCS compatible products. This takes the guess work out of choosing components for your system build.

The Core V71 is available now for $170.