Thermaltake's DistroCase 350P Chassis is Party in the Front, Reservoir in the Back

After showing a prototype at Computex, Thermaltake is officially launching a case with a built-in distro plate on the back. Due out this spring for $599, the DistroCase 350P makes open-loop cooling simple by sending the coolant through the translucent back panel. Not only does this save you the space and hassle of installing your own distro plate, but it also looks really neat when you watch the liquid bubbling around.

The DistroCase has some other neat tricks up its sleeve. The motherboard, which can be up to ATX size, sits on a removable tray which also has a hinge that lets it swing out so you can work on it.

The chassis comes with a D5 pump and a bracket for mounting your radiator so it faces the front. However, but you'll need to bring your own tubing and water blocks to complete the cooling system. There's a drainage port on the back that you can use to remove old coolant.

The DistroCase 350P has room for up to a 360mm radiator. There are also 52 programmable LEDs and a 5mm thick tempered-glass front panel. The power buttons and headers live on top of the motherboard tray as the there's no top bottom or side panels. The front header has one type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

DistroCase 350P Specs Size 22.32 x 13.1 x 19.3 inches (567 x 333 x 490 mm) Motherboard Form Factors ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Headers Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1 Drive Bays 2 x 3.5" or 2 x 2.5" Radiator Support 1 x 360mm or 1 x 280mm Clearance 130mm CPU cooler: 130mm GPU, 180mm PSU

Between the tempered-glass front, the translucent back and the open-air sides, the DistroCase really puts the focus of your attention onto the components inside the PC. So the more visually appealing your tubes, water blocks, and components, the better your computer will look.