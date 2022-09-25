Third-Party Profile Claims To Turn RX 6800 XT Into RTX 3090 Ti

Modern graphics processors have so many features and capabilities that even hardcore gamers and tweakers sometimes have difficulties finding the proper settings to achieve desirable performance. It is where professionally tuned performance profiles come in. For example, Radeon Monster Profile (RMP), an upcoming third-party utility, claims to boost the performance of AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT up to a level that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti offers.

AMD's Adrenaline software for Radeon graphics processors already offers plenty of performance features, which even overvolt the GPU for overclocking. Furthermore, AMD's pack of FidelityFX features like FSR 2.0 also boost the performance of Radeon graphics cards. Yet the Radeon Monster Profile developed by Yuri Bubliy (opens in new tab) seemingly delivers even more tweaked performance.

Based on the tests done by the developer, the profile purportedly increased the Radeon RX 6800 XT's performance in 3DMark: Time Spy tests by 13% over stock, bringing it up the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti level. It's an excellent way to improve one of the best graphics cards.

As the developer describes, the Radeon Monster Profile combines unique settings and a new volt-frequency curve for Radeon RX 6000-series graphics chips.

"Particular attention was paid to the memory subsystem, the operating voltage was reduced by 6%, which ultimately reduced the heat of GDDR6 modules," says Yuri Bubliy. "The main mechanism for increasing performance is to increase the requested core frequency relative to the operating voltage."

According to the developer, the result is that RMP increases GPU frequency by 300 MHz without affecting factory settings for thermal throttling and fans. Of course, a 300 MHz overclocking requires a decent cooling system, so while the maker does not urge the owner to buy an aftermarket cooler for AMD's reference graphics boards, he stresses that non-reference boards should be good with the profile.

"The profiles are universal and adaptive," stresses the developer. "The RMP does not increase the operating voltage or change the current limit."