'Titanfall 2' Arrives October 28 With Six New Titans & Single-Player

After the original teaser two months ago, Respawn Entertainment showed off more Titanfall 2. The original game came out on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, but its sequel will come out on the Xbox One, PC and for the first time in the franchise, the PlayStation 4.

The game’s multiplayer gameplay will return with some new features. In addition to more abilities for you and your Titan, the sequel will include six new Titans to use.

Before the game comes out, the studio will host a “multiplayer test”. Players can sign up for the test on the Titanfall 2 website. The final version of the game drops (pun intended) on October 28.

NameTitanfall 2
TypeFirst-Person Shooter
DeveloperRespawn Entertainment
PublisherEA
Release DateOctober 28, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOrigin

  • ubercake 13 June 2016 10:53
    I have to say that Titanfall was the best shooter I ever played on a console. Nothing even compared/s. They had the mechanics down with a controller and people of all skill levels could have a good time with it.

    It was decent on PC too, but the thing that tarnished its image on PC was lack of players. In a multi-player-only game, that sucks. I see this same thing a lot with Star Wars Battlefront on PC. The single-player mode in Titanfall 2 should take care of things when there aren't enough players around.
  • kyle382 13 June 2016 15:27
    haha yeah BREAKING NEWS: Titanfall 2 will have more titans...and some new abilities. Thanks toms.
