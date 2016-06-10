Announcing The Tom's Community Indie VR Roundtable! Submit Your Questions

Ever wanted to ask an indie VR developer how they built a VR game? Or what’s coming next for VR? Or what are the philosophical implications for VR? Or when will Sword Art Online be ready!? Well, now’s your chance!

We’re gathering five of the brightest and most creative indie VR developers to discuss their development process, the future of VR, and questions submitted by you! Mark your calendars for Tuesday June 14th, the first day of E3. You won’t want to miss the first ever Indie Developer VR Roundtable discussion recorded and broadcast in 360° VR!

Joining us for the first ever Virtual Reality Roundtable are:

Nick Abel hails from Tomorrow Today Labs, the developers behind NewtonVR a physics-based interaction system, designed for Unity, and maintained as a free resource to VR developers.

Alex Knoll is a co-founder of Stress Level Zero and creative director of the VR Shooter, Hover Junkers.

Andy Moore spearheads Radial Games, makers of Fantastic Contraption, a free-form Rube-goldberg-esque puzzle game for the HTC Vive.

Andrew Dayton is a former technical director for Pixar Studios, co-founder of Steel Wool Games and executive producer of the turn based VR strategy game, Quar: Battle for Gate 18.

Kalin co-founded Funktronic Labs, developers of the upcoming VR native first person strategy game Cosmic Trip.

If there are any questions you would like to ask the developers, please let us know in the comments below. The discussion will be recorded in our LA office on Monday June 13th so please be sure to get your questions in before then.

Let your voices be heard!

