Last Chance To Enter The MSI Gaming Giveaway

Last week, we invited some of our friends from MSI to join us in our latest installment of the Tom's Hardware series of ASK ME ANYTHING. They answered all of your in-depth questions about MSI's current products and even gave you a preview of where they were headed next. If you haven't already, you can check out all the questions and answers in this thread.

In commemoration of our AMA with MSI, we're giving away loads of MSI gaming hardware. Our list of prizes includes ATX and m-ITX motherboards; an MSI GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G graphics card; and for the grand prize, we have MSI's flagship graphics card, the ultra powerful MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G.

Runners up are getting a sweet G-Dragon Statue. Any gundam or evangelion fans will be sure to love that one. The sweepstakes have already been up for one whole week, but if you haven't entered yet, now's your final chance. There are another 20+ hours left in the sweepstakes, so head to the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

  • Jake Hall 25 August 2016 16:51
    I've never heard of anybody winning any sweepstakes, EVER...
    Reply
  • alidan 25 August 2016 18:16
    would love to get a 1070 or 1080, not so much the motherboards if only because the gpus are usable right away, for the motherboard i would need new cpu, ram, basically an entire system to use it. would probably rather get the dragon statue then the motherboards.

    till zen comes out, i don't want to commit to any high end cpu if i did win, so i would probably go a pentium or i3, possibly celeron, but at that point, my current cpu isn't much worse.
    Reply
  • charles4691 25 August 2016 18:27
    Kudos to Tom's Hardware and MSI for this giveaway ! Would be great to win any of the prizes :) Good luck to all who entered .
    Reply
  • Avus 26 August 2016 01:08
    I just won a copy of Ashes of the Singularity from Tom's Hardware. So the draw is REAL!!
    Reply
  • Badelhas 26 August 2016 19:34
    USA only, again? Buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!
    Reply
  • Rapcom1 31 August 2016 19:16
    This site says still running and the site to sign up says ended. Some one seems not to be in touch. I just received the invite.
    Reply