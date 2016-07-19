Trending

Thermaltake Releases The Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold Series

By Power Supplies 

Before Computex, Thermaltake announced that it would release its new Toughpower DPS G Gold series of PSUs in Q2. The effort took a little longer than anticipated, but better late than never. The Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold line consists of three 80 PLUS Gold certified PSUs with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. Thermaltake utilizes Japanese caps to increase reliability and employs a quiet 140mm RGB LED fan. Thermaltake designed the fully modular cable system to smooth the installation process, while the digital control board makes the new Toughpower PSUs compatible with Thermaltake's Smart Power Management (SPM) platform, which we analyzed in the TPG-1200D-P review. Microchip Technology provides the 32bit MCU used in the DPS G RGB Gold units. This MCU is the bridge between the system and the unit that allows users to monitor the status of the PSU.

LineToughpower DPS G RGB Gold
ModelsTPG-0650D-R, TPG-0750D-R, TPG-0850D-R
Max. DC Output650W, 750W, 850W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
Cooling140 mm HDB Fan (1500 RPM, RGB LED)
Semi-passive operationYes (Selectable)
Number of PCIe Connectors650W/750W: 4 850W: 6
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 180 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 years

The high-quality fan uses a Hydro Dynamic Bearing, but the max operating temperature is restricted at 40 °C while the ATX spec recommends at least 50 °C. The PSU is on the large side with a 7-inch depth, and the unit features an extended 10-year warranty period. The other two PSU companies that currently provide comparable warranty periods are EVGA and Corsair. The PSU has an adequate number of PCIe connectors for the capacity, and the cherry on top (for those of you that have windowed chassis) is the RGB LED ring around the fan. The new DPS G RGB Gold units are already available.

 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 19 July 2016 13:20
    I think the power range is a little narrow (650-750-850), would have made more sense to space them 200W apart. But they look like solid PSUs overall, even with the little gimmicky RGB fan (not usually visible inside a case).
    Reply
  • anbello262 19 July 2016 14:17
    I certainly don't care about the RGB in tjis case, mainly because I usually mount them upside down. But the PC link/status check is quite attractive, and should exist in many more PSUs.
    Reply
  • TeamColeINC 19 July 2016 19:52
    Well seeing as the new trend for most cases is to hide away the PSU....
    Reply
  • jj1979 20 July 2016 00:53
    Just stick the bloody fan in any good PSU and it's the same thing. Market gets flooded with so many "choices" that it's making our lives harder as PC builders (to explain to non-technical buyers) why you're putting a certain part in the PC. I'd bet a tenner everyone would have heard the line "but I wanted the one with lights" .....sigh
    Reply