Treat Yourself to the Best Value 4TB Gen 4 SSD for Only 4 Cents per GB: Real Deals

Amazing value per GB and good performance makes this deal on the Silicon Power 4TB UD90 SSD for only $169 an absolute steal. We gave the UD90 an Editor's Choice award after reviewing the drive and noted its all around good performance and value before any notable discounts. At only 4 cents per GB and with speeds of 5,000MB/s read and 4,500MB/s write, this Gen 4 SSD would be an ideal option for and extra storage drive for your games library.

Not only does this laptop have a 16-inch screen and ample gaming performance, but it also comes with a second built-in 14-inch touchsrceen panel. Powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H mobile processor, and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is on sale for $1,799 at Adorama.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex has the unique ability to switch between a flat panel or curved panel form factor allowing you to customise how you view your content without having to have multiple monitors. It's large, has an OLED panel and a high 240Hz refresh rate. Grab the Corsair Xeneon Flex at $1,549 thanks to a $50 coupon offer at Amazon.

Silicon Power 4TB UD90SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $188)

The UD90 is one of our favorite large capacity budget SSDs and an Editor's Choice winner. Using Phison’s E21T SSD controller the UD90 can achieve speeds of 5,000MB/s read and 4,500MB/s write. It might not be the fastest Gen 4.0 drive available, but it more than makes up for that with its price and capacity.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16: now $1,799 at Adorama (was $2,499)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 packs a second smaller screen in its chassis for an enhanced viewing experience. The main 19-inch screen has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1920x1200 resolution. The secondary 14-inch screen packs a 1920x550 resolution. To power these dual panels is an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H mobile processor, and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. We reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and liked the brightness and picture of the secondary touchscreen, but weren't fans of the keyboard and touchpad placement.

Corsair Xeneon Flex Gaming Monitor: now $1,549 at Amazon with $50 coupon (was $1,999)

Corsair's bendable Xeneon Flex gaming monitor (model-45WQHD240) has the unique ability to switch between a flat panel or curved panel form factor, giving you options on how you would like to view your content. With a 45-inch OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-wide 3440 x 1440 resolution, this monitor is built for high-quality visuals whilst gaming.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $689 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $159 at Amazon (was $289)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

