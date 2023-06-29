Unmodified Overclock Sees Asus ROG Matrix RTX 4090 Approach 4 GHz

Renowned overclocker Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch has managed to overclock Nvidia's AD102 GPU on Asus's upcoming ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card to nearly 4.0 GHz — 3,945 MHz to be more exact — without modifying the card. With liquid nitrogen cooling, the board could pass the GPUPi 32B 3.3 test and even set the world's record in this benchmark.

By using liquid nitrogen cooler on the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 card (which has all chances to lead the best graphics cards list) that has been architected for overclocking, Splave managed to push the AD102 graphics processor to an unprecedented 3,945 MHz. He did not modify the card, just replaced the stock all-on-one liquid cooling system with the Kingpin Cooling TEK-9 Icon Extreme GPU pot for LN2 and attached three heaters and three ElmorLabs HOT300 heater controllers. All the tweaking and overclocking were then performed using BIOS settings and OC software.

(Image credit: Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch/Facebook)

The GPU running at 3,945 MHz calculated Pi to 32,000,000,000 digits in 46.077 seconds, which is a world record, according to Splave. GPUPi is certainly not a graphics workload, so it remains to be seen how high the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 can push the GPU in actual games, but getting very close to the 4.0 GHz GPU clock milestone is important. To date, 3,825 MHz is AD102's record for 3D workloads.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch/Facebook) (Image credit: Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch/Facebook) (Image credit: Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch/Facebook) (Image credit: Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch/Facebook)

This is not the first time Nvidia's AD102 GPU has been overclocked significantly higher than its recommended 2,520 MHz boost clock, without voltmodding the card itself. Perhaps the Asus ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is a device that does not need voltmodding? It uses a highly-custom printed circuit board (PCB) with a meticulously designed voltage regulating module (VRM) that can deliver up to 600W of very clean power (the maximum one can get from one 12VHPWR connector) to the GPU and memory, which is vital for a successful overclock.

Asus itself positions the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 as a crème-de-la-crème graphics card with the industry's highest GPU boost clock for those who want absolutely the best PC hardware and have pockets that are deep enough to afford it. Apparently, the graphics board can impress even before it hits the market.