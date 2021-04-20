You Can Now Use Dogecoin To Pay For Your Hardware At Newegg

If you have tons of Dogecoins lying around, you can use them to put together your next PC or upgrade. Newegg has announced via a press release today that the retailer now accepts Dogecoin as a payment method.

Newegg has always been a retailer that embraces cryptocurrencies. The company was one of the first to accept Bitcoin back in 2014 and now, the online retailer has added Dogecoin to the list. Using Dogecoin on Newegg is as easy as selecting your BitPay wallet at checkout and then choosing the Dogecoin option.

“The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency,” said Andrew Choi, Sr. Brand Manager of Newegg. “We’re committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we’re happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech.”

In comparison to Bitcoin, Dogecoin is easier to mine. However, the reward is also lower. While a Bitcoin is worth over $56,000, Dogecoin is currently sitting at $0.39. Just a week ago, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency was worth $0.09 so that's a whopping 355% increase. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin's current market cap is over $50 billion, which is even bigger than Ford Motor Co. and just a few million behind Twitter.

You can pick up some good stuff if you've been stashing Dogecoins. The GeForce RTX 3090, when in stock, starts at $1,499 at Newegg, which is equivalent to around 4,470 Dogecoins with today's rate. Or if you're into consoles, the PlayStation 5 sells for just $2,099.99 or 6,255 Dogecoins.