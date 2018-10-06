Watch Intel's Fall Desktop Launch Event Here

by

According to a tweet from Intel's official account, the company will host a live-streamed Fall Desktop Launch Event on October 8, 2018.

We'll cover the festivities at the as-yet-undisclosed location of Intel's Fall Desktop Launch Event, but you can join us: Intel will livestream the event at 10:00 am EST on Monday.

We've been tracking a massive upswing in reports on the Core i9-9900K and the rest of an obviously-pending lineup of Intel's 9th Generation Intel processors. We've also covered a rising crescendo of Z390 motherboard leaks, unintentional or otherwise, over the last few days.

All this means it's pretty obvious what's being announced Monday, but Intel won't share details until the event.

Pull up a seat and watch the livestream, then look for our overviews and analysis on these pages. 

