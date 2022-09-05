WD Black SN850 (1TB) SSD Now $109, An All-Time Low

In honor of Labor Day in the U.S., Amazon has a deal on an SSD that works faster than most people. Normally, $129, the WD Black SN850 (1TB) is now available for $109, which matches an all-time low price from mid-July. This version of the popular NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD comes with a heatsink onboard, making it ideal as an upgrade for a PS5.
The WD Black SN850 boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7000 / 5300 MBps respectively. When we did our WD Black SN850 review (opens in new tab) , the drive hung with the popular Samsung 980 PRO, beating it on some benchmarks and coming in just behind on others.
On DiskBench, a synthetic storage test that involves copying 100GB of data, the WD Black SN850 moved our set of 22,579 files at a speed of 1,522 MBps. That was slightly ahead of Samsung's drive and way ahead of the PCIe 3.0 drives we compared it to.
Another big plus point for the WD Black SN850 is that this model comes with a heatsink that makes it ideal for use in Sony's PlayStation 5 games console. The PS5 has a very enclosed internal storage expansion slot and there is a possibility of thermal throttling due to overheating because of this. The heatsink included with the SN850 negates this issue.