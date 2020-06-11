WD Blue 1TB SSD Drops to $99.99

Best Buy is currently selling the WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD for $99.99, with a free $25 to spend at Shutterfly thrown in for good measure (or you can get an 8 x 8-inch Photo Book). That’s 53% off the WD Blue 1TB’s original price of $189.99 and cheaper than the $120 we've seen it sold for this year.



The WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD connects over SATA III and is advertised with a 545 Mbps read speed and 525 Mbps write speed. It has a 2.7 x 2.1 x 0.3-inch form factor and is also available in 250GB ($49.99 with $10 off) and 500GB ($64.99 with $35 off) sizes. It also comes with a 3 year manufacturer warranty.

At $100, Best Buy’s WD Blue 1TB deal equates to 10 cents per gig. In our WD Blue SATA SSD review we praised the drive's level of performance, particularly for an SSD targeting consumers. Other drives, especially M.2 SSDs, have replaced this as one of the best SSDs you can buy right now. But the WD Blue is still a strong contender -- especially when selling for one-third off its launch price.