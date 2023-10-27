Western Digital 1TB C50 SSD Xbox Expansion Card Now at Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

A problem that I've personally encountered many times on my PC and especially on consoles, is the lack of room on the integrated storage. It's pretty easy to add an extra SSD to your PC to incorporate the ever-expanding size of computer games, and the same goes for the PlayStation 5 console, although Xbox is a little different. To upgrade the storage on your Xbox Series X or S console you have to invest in a proprietary system that was up until recently monopolized by only one choice.

At its lowest-ever price on Amazon, you can pick up a 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for just $119. This expansion card normally goes for $149 and even in the recent Prime Day sales was only reduced to $129, but with this $30 coupon offer, you can now upgrade your storage for the best price this drive has ever been on offer for.

1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $119 at Amazon with Coupon (was $149)

Finally some competition for expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S. Western Digital now offers the C50 as its rival to Seagate. This card is 1TB in capacity and compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles.

The C50 is compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles through a proprietary port on the back of the consoles. There is no need to take the consoles apart to install the drive internally, and this makes it possible for the drive to be easily swapped between consoles if for example to want to transport your games and saves easily to a friend's console. The WD Black C50 comes in a rugged construction with a cap/cover to protect the drive during transport or if stored in a drawer etc.

Another benefit of this storage solution is that you can have multiple of them to easily swap out your storage on the fly to be able to load up a large variety of games. This is especially useful if you have terrible internet or data caps stopping you from easily uninstalling your favorite games and re-installing them when you want to play a particular game.