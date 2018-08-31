Trending

Get Ready for the Next Windows 10 Update

Microsoft has revealed the name and launch date for the next Windows 10 feature update. The latest version of the OS is coming in a little over a month and called Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Microsoft said the new version of its OS will “bring new features and enhancements,” though we don’t yet know much about those changes. The only thing Microsoft shared is that we can expect a Shared Clipboard tool, which enables you to share items across multiple devices, and a new version of the Notepad application.

Microsoft said it will reveal additional details as we get closer to the release, which doesn’t leave the company with a lot of time. We expect to learn more sometime in September. Insiders should expect access to the new update soon.

  • ssdpro 31 August 2018 21:55
    I done care bout this Windows 10 erpdates. I am sticking with Windows 7, my Nokia 638, 88 Ford Tempo, VCR, paper atlas, and Nixon will always be my President.
  • jimmysmitty 31 August 2018 21:59
    I think the one feature that is supposed to be in here that I care about is the dark theme for file explorer.
  • dextermat 31 August 2018 22:29
    Hope it fixes the program not shutting down bug that 1803 created.
  • Platinum_Gamer 31 August 2018 22:31
    Man, we still can't pin an app from the Start menu onto the desktop. Can't even rename Quick Access links. I DONT WANT A NEW NOTEPAD LOLWTF
  • billin30 01 September 2018 00:34
    I would really enjoy it if windows would remember my color profiles for all 3 of my screens. Pretty much every time I sit down at my computer, I have to reapply my ICC profiles.
  • cryoburner 01 September 2018 01:00
    She has a hole in her jacket. Also, is that an electric chainsaw in back? This article seems to have left out some details.
  • CKKwan 01 September 2018 01:52
    Please windows 10, don't go full retard and expect everyone using a touch screen instead of mouse.
  • sykozis 01 September 2018 01:53
    I'd be happy if Windows would remember my desktop background.....
  • InvalidError 01 September 2018 04:27
    21283350 said:
    Please windows 10, don't go full retard and expect everyone using a touch screen instead of mouse.
    Windows has been kind of retarded in that way with the awkward mix of mouse+keyboard 'legacy' configuration tools and the new touch-oriented UI elements starting with Windows 8. As much as I'd like to keep desktop Windows optimized for mouse+keyboard instead of the heaps of wasted screen space needed to mitigate the likelihood of mis-taps on touch, I expect touch-centric UI elements to become increasingly prevalent over time to the point that a touch-screen may eventually feel like a necessity.
  • Nintendork 01 September 2018 04:50
    Meanwhile the only way to fix thumbnail cache from resetting is spending 30-60mins editing registry, take ownership of some system files, disable some task scheduler things and finally rename the clean tool file.

    https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/windows_10-windows_install/stop-windows-auto-deleting-thumbnail-cache-revised/5d09ef73-7777-4d59-8e47-965379fb91f0

    10 years, and no simple fix for this, you pick to not clean thumb cache on disk cleanup and will do it anyways hidden from you at some random point.
