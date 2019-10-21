Windows 10 Update Woes Continue

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It doesn't usually take long for people to report problems with Windows 10 updates. That doesn't mean all of the problems will be found right away, though, and Windows Latest reported yesterday that Windows 10 updates released on October 8 and October 15 have been causing more issues for their users than anyone thought.

We already knew about some problems with the KB4517389 update, which broke the Start menu and Edge web browser.

But now several posts on the Microsoft community forum claim that installing the update leads to the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) because of a proxy driver used by OneDrive, iCloud and other cloud services. Uninstalling the applications those services rely on is said to resolve the issue, but that kind of defeats the purpose of these cloud-based storage offerings. People want their files to be available on every device they own; losing access to them on their PC because of a problem with a Windows 10 cumulative update isn't ideal.

An issue with KB4517389 affecting VBRUN300.DLL reportedly leads to apps coded in Visual Basic 3 to fail with the error message "unexpected error; quitting." That issue is less pressing, considering Microsoft released Visual Basic 3 in 1993.

KB4517389 wasn't the only Windows 10 update experiencing problems. Windows Latest said the KB4520062 update released on October 15 has also broken Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP).

Microsoft at least recognized this problem in a support document related to the KB4520062 update.

"After installing this update, the Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service might stop running and might fail to send reporting data. You might also receive a 0xc0000409 error in Event Viewer in MsSense.exe. [...] Note Microsoft Windows Defender Antivirus is not affected by this issue," it said.

Microsoft is "working on a resolution." And said it thinks a solution will be available mid-November (although, there's no guarantee that next update won't break some other aspect of Windows.)

In the meantime, Microsoft suggested "that "devices in an affected environment do not install this optional non-security update."