Xbox Series X/S Controller Is Just $40 and Works on PC, Too

The Xbox Series X and Series S may be hard to find, but the new Xbox controller sure isn't. It's on sale ahead of the best Cyber Monday tech deals at Best Buy, where it can be found for as low as $39.99.

If you don't have the new system yet, you can still pair this with a PC, Xbox One or Android device to game in comfort (iOS support is on the way). The new design is slightly smaller, with a textured back and a much-improved D-Pad. You can learn more about it in our Xbox Series X review.



The black and "robot white" versions are both on sale, though if you want it in blue, you'll pay a premium. That's available for $44.99 -- a sale, just not as good.



This deal is cheaper than even last-gen Xbox One controllers are currently going for, most of which are still over the $40 mark.

