Replace Your Hard Drive With 512GB of Lightning-Fast Storage for $67

If you still have an empty M.2 slot inside your PC or laptop, now might be a good time to populate it with a top-tier M.2 NVMe SSD. The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB, which normally costs $130, has gone on sale at Amazon for just $67.50 after applying the 10 percent coupon at checkout.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB is an M.2 2280 SSD with winning ingredients, which combines Silicon Motion's high-performance SM2262EN SSD controller with Micron's 64-Layer TLC (triple-level cell) 3D NAND flash. It adheres to the NVMe 1.3 protocol and performs best when installed in a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. The SSD comes with a list of features that include E2E Data Protection, RAID engine and support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code and SLC caching technologies.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB offers sequential write and read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and 2,300 MB/s, respectively. The drive's random performance is rated for 390,000 IOPS reads and 380,000 IOPS writes. The SSD has an endurance rating of 640 TBW (terabytes written), and it's backed with a limited five-year warranty.

Adata includes a free copy of the Acronis True Image HD software so you can clone your existing hard drive or SSD over to the XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB without much hassle. The Adata SSD ToolBox utility is also included for SSD monitoring, diagnostics, and optimization.

Should You Buy This SSD?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth XPG SX8200 Pro review before opening your wallet.

