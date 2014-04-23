Zalman Announces its 240 mm Reserator 3 Max Dual

Zalman has announced a new water cooler: the Reserator 3 Max Dual. This water cooler is an all-in-one unit with a very unique design. The design of this unit is based on the original Reserator 3 Max. This new unit is bigger though, featuring not a single 120 mm design but a 240 mm design instead. It still looks very similar to the older unit with its circular heatsinks and blue LED-lit fans.

Both the heatsink and the water block are made out of copper, with the heatsink being plated with nickel to protect against corrosion. Also, there is no reservoir along the path of water flow in the unit. The entire cooler can dissipate about 350 W of heat. Zalman has filled the loop with its nanofluids (fluids with nano particles).

The unit is compatible with all modern CPU sockets, including the LGA 1150, LGA 2011 and AM3+ sockets. Availability is likely not too far away with no word on pricing yet.