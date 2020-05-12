Intel H310 Motherboard Comes With Integrated GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics

Zeal-All ZA-KB1650 (Image credit: Zeal-All)

Chinese motherboard vendor Zeal-All today revealed its new ZA-KB1650 motherboard, a Frankenstein union between the Intel LGA1151 CPU socket and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 in a single package.

Similar to the ZA-SK1050, the new ZA-KB1650 doesn't conform to any official form factors. The motherboard has a 234.95 x 197.48mm footprint, so that would put it somewhere in the middle of the what we know as FlexATX and MicroATX. Although the ZA-KB1650 is based on the same LGA1151 socket as the ZA-SK1050, it does leverage a more a modern chipset. Its H310C chipset ushers in support for Intel's Core chips spanning from the 6th Generation to 9th Generation families.

The ZA-KB1650 isn't built for overclocking though, as you can tell by the motherboard's humble 4-phase power delivery subsystem. Furthermore, there are no 24-pin or 8-pin EPS power connectors on the board. The ZA-KB1650 draws power entirely from its lone 19V DC port.

Zeal-All has an affinity for Nvidia graphics cards that come with a 75W TDP (thermal design power), and rightfully so, since they sip very little power and are easy to cool. Compared to the ZA-SK1050 motherboard that has an integrated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Zeal-All has endowed its latest offering with a more up-to-date graphics card in the form of the Turing-powered GTX 1650. You won't be able to swap it out for a new graphics card, as the GPU and other chips are soldered to the motherboard's PCB.

The cooling solution consists of a heatsink and corresponding cooling fan.

Zeal-All ZA-KB1650 (Image credit: Zeal-All)

The ZA-KB1650 only offers you two SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM slots. According to the manufacturer, the maximum that the motherboard supports is 32GB, and memory speeds are limited to DDR4-2133.

The storage options on the ZA-KB1650 are limited. There's only one SATA III port, but you get access to an M.2 port that appears to support SSDs up to 80mm. At the time of writing, the user manual wasn't available, so we're not certain if the M.2 port's topology and whether it supports both SATA-and PCIe-based drives. To round off the storage options, there's also a JSATA port if you're into that kind of thing.

The layout of the ZA-KB1650 exposes three 4-pin fan connectors, one LVDS header, three USB 2.0 headers, two parallel ports, a front panel header, a speaker header and the mysterious invert and CFPA headers.

Zeal-All has definitely upped the ZA-KB1650's display game. The motherboad provides one HDMI port and two DisplayPort outputs for connecting your best monitors.

Internet connectivity on the ZA-KB1650 is pretty overpowered for a H310 offering. Zeal-All has included three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which are based on Intel's I211 controller. There's also a special M.2 port present for installing M.2 Wi-Fi cards.

Once again, Zeal-All utilized the Realtek ALC662 codec for audio duties. The rear panel houses four USB 3.0 ports and two 3.5mm audio jacks as well.

The list of supported features on the ZA-KB1650 includes support for PoE (Power over Ethernet) and different kinds of monitoring, such as temperature, voltage and system power management. The motherboard is compatible with three operating systems: Windows 7, Windows 8 and Linux.

Zeal-All didn't reveal the price or release date for the ZA-KB1650.